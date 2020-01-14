Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Hands Out Cash’ And Turns Up With LSU After National Championship Victory

Written by Jarod Hector

LSU defeated Clemson on Monday night (January 13), 42-25, in the CFP National Championship game. This is LSU’s fourth national title, and the party in New Orleans lasted all night.

Former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in the house to cheer on his alma mater. According to multiple reports, he was seen handing out wads of cash to wide receiver Justin Jefferson and defensive back Jontre Kirklin.

OBJ qui distribue les billets à tout-va après la victoire de LSU... vous en pensez quoi ? @TDActu #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/RQH6zZA16G — MorganLagreeTBP (@MorganLagreeTBP) January 14, 2020

Offensive MVP and quarterback Joe Burrow is seen calmly smoking a cigar and reveling in an undefeated 15-0 season. Several of the other Tigers’ players are also seen smoking cigars and dancing in the locker room with Beckham Jr.

Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

Of course you can’t have too much fun without the “no fun” police cracking down. Several reports from Monday night’s festivities say cops threatened to arrest LSU players if they didn’t stop smoking cigars indoors. As far as Beckham Jr. and the cash handouts, that would obviously be a clear violation of the NCAA’s ridiculous rules on impermissible benefits. Beckham Jr. is an alumnus and a booster, so this would be an issue if the NCAA decides to make it one.

Though he does have a connection to one of the players he gave cash to. Justin Jefferson’s brothers, Jordan and Rickey, played with Beckham at LSU. All this may be a moot point as LSU has come out and said the cash Beckham Jr. handed out was fake. It seems highly unlikely that Beckham would walk around with fake money. But what else is LSU supposed to say? They don’t want any NCAA issues after winning a national title.

Either way, congrats to the LSU Tigers.