Kobe Bryant Says These WNBA Players Could Play In The NBA ‘Right Now’

“Game recognize game” as the saying goes. Who better to talk about the game than Kobe Bryant, one of the best to ever do it.
The Lakers' legend and five-time champion recently said there are players in the WNBA that could play in the NBA, according to CNN.
"There's a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it," the former MVP said. "Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne. There's a lot of great players out there, so they could certainly keep up with them."
Taurasi, Moore and Delle Donne are among the most accomplished players in the world. Between them they have four WNBA MVPs, eight WNBA championships, and 25 All WNBA selections. That’s not even a quarter of their accolades.
Kobe is well within reason to believe that the best women’s players in the world could compete with NBA players.
Bryant is an avid supporter of the WNBA and has been seen at women’s basketball games at all levels, as his daughter Gigi was a fan of the game and a player in her own right.
Of course a statement about women playing in a men’s league can’t be made without igniting online “controversy.” The typical anti-women bias and “WNBA is trash” takes followed.
The question we should be asking with regards to Bryant’s comments is shouldn’t we be uplifting women’s sports and promoting their leagues the same way we do men’s?
(Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)
