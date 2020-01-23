Kobe Bryant Says These WNBA Players Could Play In The NBA ‘Right Now’

“Game recognize game” as the saying goes. Who better to talk about the game than Kobe Bryant, one of the best to ever do it.

The Lakers' legend and five-time champion recently said there are players in the WNBA that could play in the NBA, according to CNN.

"There's a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it," the former MVP said. "Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne. There's a lot of great players out there, so they could certainly keep up with them."

Taurasi, Moore and Delle Donne are among the most accomplished players in the world. Between them they have four WNBA MVPs, eight WNBA championships, and 25 All WNBA selections. That’s not even a quarter of their accolades.