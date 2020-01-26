President Barack Obama Reacts To Kobe And Gigi Bryant’s ‘Unthinkable’ Deaths

US President Barack Obama chats with Kobe Bryant of Los Angeles Lakers at a Boys and Girls Club in Washington on December 13, 2010. Obama welcomed the Lakers to honor their 2009-2010 season and their second consecutive NBA championship. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

The father and daughter passed away in a helicopter crash.

The death of Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who was only 13, has shocked the world. Kobe was NBA royalty and his daughter said she was ready to carry on her father’s legacy. Sadly, we lost them too soon and our forever president, Barack Obama, is among those offering his condolences.

President Obama wrote on Twitter, “Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

Kobe and Gigi were reportedly on their way to the Mamba Academy, which is in nearby Thousand Oaks, for a basketball practice when the crash happened. 

The crash is now under investigation.

