President Barack Obama Reacts To Kobe And Gigi Bryant’s ‘Unthinkable’ Deaths

The death of Kobe Bryant , 41, and his daughter Gianna Bryant , who was only 13, has shocked the world. Kobe was NBA royalty and his daughter said she was ready to carry on her father’s legacy . Sadly, we lost them too soon and our forever president, Barack Obama, is among those offering his condolences. President Obama wrote on Twitter, “Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.” See the tweet below:

Kobe and Gigi were reportedly on their way to the Mamba Academy, which is in nearby Thousand Oaks, for a basketball practice when the crash happened.

The crash is now under investigation.