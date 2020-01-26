President Barack Obama Reacts To Kobe And Gigi Bryant’s ‘Unthinkable’ Deaths

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The death of Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who was only 13, has shocked the world. Kobe was NBA royalty and his daughter said she was ready to carry on her father’s legacy. Sadly, we lost them too soon and our forever president, Barack Obama, is among those offering his condolences.
President Obama wrote on Twitter, “Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”
See the tweet below:
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Kobe and Gigi were reportedly on their way to the Mamba Academy, which is in nearby Thousand Oaks, for a basketball practice when the crash happened.
The crash is now under investigation.
