Floyd Mayweather Tells NFL To ‘Stop Worrying’ About Antonio Brown Sexual Assault Allegations

Floyd Mayweather is advocating for Antonio Brown’s return to the NFL.

Mayweather and Brown linked up on Instagram Live on Friday (March 27) to chat about Brown’s beef with the NFL. Mayweather shared his support and thinks it’s crazy his past is keeping him from playing.

After being cut from the New England Patriots in September 2019 amid sexual assault allegations, the 31-year-old was unable to get picked up by another team. But Mayweather told viewers that his skills should be the only thing that matter.

“They need to let you play in the NFL, man,” Mayweather told Brown over Live, as recorded by TMZ Sports. “They need to stop worrying about what you do on the outside. You can get arrested 40 times, 50 times. Do that got something to do with you catching the ball or what you doing on the field?”

During their conversation on Live, Mayweather also mentioned Brown’s issue with the NFL last summer over what helmet he could wear, calling it a conspiracy, The New York Post reports.

Mayweather continued by commending Brown’s ability to perform on the field.

“Just stay focused, you’ll get back in the NFL,” Mayweather said. “You’ll get back! There’s too much talent for them to let go down the drain!”

Brown replied, “I want to get it back. Tell ’em we can run it back, do this right!”