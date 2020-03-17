Floyd Mayweather's Uncle And Famed Boxing Trainer Roger Mayweather Dies At 58

A major loss for boxing, and more tragic news for Floyd Mayweather.

Roger Mayweather, famed boxing trainer and Floyd's uncle, has died at 58 years old, TMZ reports. The news comes just a week after Floyd's ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, Josie Harris, was found dead in her car in California.

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Ex-Girlfriend

The elder Mayweather was a key member of Floyd's training team and "sculpted him into becoming the global phenom he is today," according to TMZ. Roger Mayweather was also a worthy fighter in his own right, and a 2-weight world champion.