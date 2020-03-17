Floyd Mayweather's Uncle And Famed Boxing Trainer Roger Mayweather Dies At 58

<<enter caption here>> at The Reserve on February 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Floyd Mayweather's Uncle And Famed Boxing Trainer Roger Mayweather Dies At 58

The sports icon suffered brain injuries and memory loss for years.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

A major loss for boxing, and more tragic news for Floyd Mayweather. 

Roger Mayweather, famed boxing trainer and Floyd's uncle, has died at 58 years old, TMZ reports. The news comes just a week after Floyd's ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, Josie Harris, was found dead in her car in California.

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Ex-Girlfriend

The elder Mayweather was a key member of Floyd's training team and "sculpted him into becoming the global phenom he is today," according to TMZ. Roger Mayweather was also a worthy fighter in his own right, and a 2-weight world champion.

View this post on Instagram

Throw back to young me 🥊🥊🥊

A post shared by Roger Mayweather (@roger_mayweather421) on

Roger has reportedly been in bad health for years due to brain injuries he suffered from years in the boxing ring. Floyd himself opened up about his uncle's struggles back in 2015, saying, "My uncle Roger Mayweather has lost a lot of memory from the sport of boxing. He's only in his 50s, but it seems like he's an old man in his 80s."

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news