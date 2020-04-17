Gianna Bryant Will Be Honored By The WNBA In The Most Amazing Way

The 2020 WNBA Draft is tonight, and while the event will largely be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, a special tribute will go forward honoring three special rising stars in women’s basketball.

Earlier today (April 17) Vanessa Bryant took to her Instagram account to announce that her late daughter Gianna and her teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Peyton Chester will be honorary draft picks at this year’s draft. USA Today additionally reports that the WNBA plans to honor Kobe.

“Honorary Draft Picks: Gianna Bryant Alyssa Altobelli and Peyton Chester class of 2024,” captioned Vanessa under an ESPN promotional video for the draft.

The WNBA Draft was scheduled to take place in person in New York City, but WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced in March that the draft picks would be announced from a remote live stream.

Gianna, Alyssa, and Payton were among the victims that perished in the January 26 Calabasas Helicopter Crash, which also claimed the lives of six others, including Gianna’s father Kobe Bryant.