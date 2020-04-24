Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott’s Brother Dies At 31

Jace Prescott, the brother of Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott, has reportedly died on Thursday (April 23). He was just 31 years old.

The team confirmed the tragic news in the midst of the 2020 NFL Draft, minutes after they made their first-round pick, releasing a statement on their website about the passing of the famed quarterback's brother.

“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today,” the statement read. “The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”

The statement however did not include a cause of death.

Owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, expressed his condolences in a virtual press conference late Thursday night.

"We want him to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with. I have a particular sensitivity to players when they have a tragedy."

Dak Prescott lost his mother in 2013 after her battle of colon cancer while he was attending Mississippi State University.

BET sends condolences to the Prescott family.