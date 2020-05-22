Patrick Ewing Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
NBA Legend and Georgetown University basketball coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed. Ewing, 57, has been hospitalized as a result of the virus.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19," Ewing said in a statement shared to his Twitter account. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."
He also thanked healthcare workers in his message:
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
Ewing played 17 seasons in the NBA, predominantly for the New York Knicks. No further details about his condition are available.
This story is developing.
Photo: Porter Binks/Getty Images
