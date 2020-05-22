Patrick Ewing Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

NEW YORK, NY - March 11: Head coach Patrick Ewing of the Georgetown Hoyas during the game against the St. John's Red Storm in the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

The NBA legend confirmed the news with a warning.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

NBA Legend and Georgetown University basketball coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed. Ewing, 57, has been hospitalized as a result of the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19," Ewing said in a statement shared to his Twitter account. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

He also thanked healthcare workers in his message:

Ewing played 17 seasons in the NBA, predominantly for the New York Knicks. No further details about his condition are available.

This story is developing.

Photo: Porter Binks/Getty Images

