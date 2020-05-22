Patrick Ewing Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

NBA Legend and Georgetown University basketball coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed. Ewing, 57, has been hospitalized as a result of the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19," Ewing said in a statement shared to his Twitter account. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

He also thanked healthcare workers in his message: