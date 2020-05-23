Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab Blasts NFL For Listing Him As ‘Retired’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The National Football League recently redesigned its website and the new version showcases revamped pages assigned to each current and historical player. One of those pages, however, is causing a fervor online.
On Friday, Colin Kapernick’s page had him listed as “retired,” even though the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback never announced his retirement and still considers himself a free agent. Kaep has also worked out for teams as recently as last November.
His girlfriend, Nessa Diab, took to Twitter to blast the NFL for the move, especially since Kaepernick and the league settled out of court over the accusation that they blackballed him over his famous kneeling protest during the national anthem.
“The @NFL @nflcommish @NFLPA lying on their website claiming @Kaepernick7 ‘retired,'” she wrote on Twitter. “Colin did NOT retire. You cowards blackballed him [because] he peacefully protested against police brutality. He’s a Super Bowl QB [and] should be playing [because] his stats show that.”
The @NFL @nflcommish @NFLPA lying on their NFL website claiming @Kaepernick7 “retired.” Colin did NOT retire. You cowards blackballed him bc he peacefully protested against police brutality. He’s a Superbowl QB & should be playing bc his stats show that. https://t.co/UmyD5VhYwP pic.twitter.com/eUJ7LMmaiR— NESSA (@nessnitty) May 22, 2020
NFL.com has apparently reacted to the criticism as of Saturday afternoon (May 23) as Kaepernick’s page now lists him as “UFA” or an unrestricted free agent.
Although Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been signed to an NFL team in four years, he’s never announced he’s officially retired. He hasn’t taken an NFL snap since 2016.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
