Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab Blasts NFL For Listing Him As ‘Retired’

The National Football League recently redesigned its website and the new version showcases revamped pages assigned to each current and historical player. One of those pages, however, is causing a fervor online.

On Friday, Colin Kapernick’s page had him listed as “retired,” even though the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback never announced his retirement and still considers himself a free agent. Kaep has also worked out for teams as recently as last November.

His girlfriend, Nessa Diab, took to Twitter to blast the NFL for the move, especially since Kaepernick and the league settled out of court over the accusation that they blackballed him over his famous kneeling protest during the national anthem.

RELATED: NFL To Hold Private Colin Kaepernick Workout For Teams

“The @NFL @nflcommish @NFLPA lying on their website claiming @Kaepernick7 ‘retired,'” she wrote on Twitter. “Colin did NOT retire. You cowards blackballed him [because] he peacefully protested against police brutality. He’s a Super Bowl QB [and] should be playing [because] his stats show that.”