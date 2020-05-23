Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab Blasts NFL For Listing Him As ‘Retired’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Nessa and Colin Kaepernick attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab Blasts NFL For Listing Him As ‘Retired’

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s status was quietly changed on the league’s website.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

The National Football League recently redesigned its website and the new version showcases revamped pages assigned to each current and historical player. One of those pages, however, is causing a fervor online.

On Friday, Colin Kapernick’s page had him listed as “retired,” even though the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback never announced his retirement and still considers himself a free agent. Kaep has also worked out for teams as recently as last November.

His girlfriend, Nessa Diab, took to Twitter to blast the NFL for the move, especially since Kaepernick and the league settled out of court over the accusation that they blackballed him over his famous kneeling protest during the national anthem.

RELATED: NFL To Hold Private Colin Kaepernick Workout For Teams

“The @NFL @nflcommish @NFLPA lying on their website claiming @Kaepernick7 ‘retired,'” she wrote on Twitter. “Colin did NOT retire. You cowards blackballed him [because] he peacefully protested against police brutality. He’s a Super Bowl QB [and] should be playing [because] his stats show that.”

NFL.com has apparently reacted to the criticism as of Saturday afternoon (May 23) as Kaepernick’s page now lists him as “UFA” or an unrestricted free agent.

Although Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been signed to an NFL team in four years, he’s never announced he’s officially retired. He hasn’t taken an NFL snap since 2016.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news