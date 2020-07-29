Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Kobe Bryant Mural In Practice Facility

As a longtime superfan of the Philadelphia Eagles, late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant will now be etched into his favorite NFL team’s home.

As a part of the 2020 season, the Eagles have announced that a new mural dedicated to the famed Los Angeles Lakers will be apart of their new practice facility.

ESPN’s Tim McManus confirmed on Twitter on Monday (July 27) that the mural would feature a photo of the five-time NBA Champion sporting a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. Two other photos attached to the mural would show Bryant in his Lakers and Lower Merion High School uniforms.