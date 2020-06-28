BET Awards 2020: Lil Wayne Honors Kobe And Gianni Bryant

The in memoriam segment was a heartbreaking moment at the BET Awards. Actress Diahann Carroll, music executive Andre Harrell, rapper Juice World, opera icon Jessye Norman and many others were honored.

And Lil Wayne poured his heart out in a touching tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Wayne kept it simple and powerful, performing in a white, collared shirt with “Mamba” and “Kobe” in bright lights behind him.

Bryant has been a huge influence on the New Orleans rapper. Back in May, he said, “He’s inspired not only songs, but he’s inspired me in life in general.”

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Here’s What We Know

Back in 2009, he even recorded a song called “Kobe Bryant,” which he wrote after the 2009 Western Conference Finals where Kobe’s Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets in six games.

Rest in power, Kobe and Gianna Bryant.