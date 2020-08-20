Los Angeles Lakers To Wear ‘Black Mamba’ Jerseys On Kobe Bryant Day For NBA Playoffs

With "Kobe Bryant Day" officially being held on Aug. 24, the Los Angeles Lakers have confirmed they will wear specially designed uniforms designed by Nike and Kobe.

According to the NBA’s Lockervision website, the Lakers will wear the "Black Mamba" uniform featuring Bryant’s two jersey numbers 8 and 24.

The uniform will also feature a black snakeskin print, 3-D style lettering, and 16 stars representing the team’s NBA titles, five which were won with the help of the Laker legend. Bryant’s "Black Mamba" uniform is a part of Nike’s "Lore Series" which collaborates with former players on a uniform design to pay homage to their playing days.