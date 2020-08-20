Los Angeles Lakers To Wear ‘Black Mamba’ Jerseys On Kobe Bryant Day For NBA Playoffs

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
With "Kobe Bryant Day" officially being held on Aug. 24, the Los Angeles Lakers have confirmed they will wear specially designed uniforms designed by Nike and Kobe.
According to the NBA’s Lockervision website, the Lakers will wear the "Black Mamba" uniform featuring Bryant’s two jersey numbers 8 and 24.
RELATED: Nike To Launch ‘Mamba Week’ In Memory Of Kobe Bryant
The uniform will also feature a black snakeskin print, 3-D style lettering, and 16 stars representing the team’s NBA titles, five which were won with the help of the Laker legend. Bryant’s "Black Mamba" uniform is a part of Nike’s "Lore Series" which collaborates with former players on a uniform design to pay homage to their playing days.
The Los Angeles Lakers will sport the new uniforms during the second round of the NBA playoffs in Orlando.
RELATED: Orange County Announces “Kobe Bryant Day” In August
Nike will honor Laker legend Kobe Bryant by launching “Mamba Week” on August 23, which would have been the five-time NBA champion’s 42nd birthday. “Mamba Week” will honor Bryant through three major efforts, according to an official press release issued by Nike.
The first key effort will be a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation created to honor Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna who both died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.
Nike is also scheduled to release Mamba memorabilia including signature sneakers and jerseys. The mega sports brand will also further their support to Bryant’s Mamba League partnership with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club.
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
