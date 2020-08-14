Nike To Launch ‘Mamba Week’ In Memory Of Kobe Bryant

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Nike will honor Laker legend Kobe Bryant by launching “Mamba Week” on August 23, which would have been the five-time NBA champion’s 42nd birthday.
“Mamba Week” will honor Bryant through three major efforts, according to an official press release issued by Nike.
The first key effort will be a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation created to honor Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.
Nike is also scheduled to release Mamba memorabilia including signature sneakers and jerseys.
"Nike will continue to release Kobe Protro shoes, allowing the millions of fans he inspired around the world to keep Bryant's legacy going," the company said in the statement. "Nike will also continue to work with the NBA to release limited quantities of Bryant's iconic Los Angeles Lakers jersey."
The mega sports brand will also further their support to Bryant’s Mamba League partnership with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club. “The league, which strives to enroll an equal number of girls and boys and engage female coaches, is focused on giving kids a place to learn basketball fundamentals and be inspired by the game,” the press release said.
"Kobe Bryant Day" was also officially declared in California.
Orange County supervisors voted to make the ceremonial day for the late Lakers legend on August 24, which symbolizes the two jersey numbers, 8 and 24, he wore during his 20-season professional career.
Michelle Steel, County Board Chairwoman, says that the five-time NBA champion who lived in Newport Beach was a “treasured member of our community” and “inspired so many men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up,” CBS Sports reports.
