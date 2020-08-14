Nike To Launch ‘Mamba Week’ In Memory Of Kobe Bryant

Nike will honor Laker legend Kobe Bryant by launching “Mamba Week” on August 23, which would have been the five-time NBA champion’s 42nd birthday.

“Mamba Week” will honor Bryant through three major efforts, according to an official press release issued by Nike.

The first key effort will be a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation created to honor Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.

Nike is also scheduled to release Mamba memorabilia including signature sneakers and jerseys.