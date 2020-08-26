Former President Obama Comments On NBA Players Boycott In Response To Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake

9:20 p.m. ET: Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to respond to the latest boycott from NBA players. The Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play in tonight's NBA Playoff game against the Orland Magic in response to the near fatal shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23 in Kanosha, Wisconsin. There decision promoted the NBA as an organization to postpone all playoff games as well as the WNBA and MLB. Here is what former President Obama had to say:

I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers , and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values. pic.twitter.com/rUGETgAt7P

The NBA has postponed all Game 5s of the NBA Playoffs scheduled for Wednesday (Aug. 26) after several teams chose to boycott playing in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.



About an hour after NBA players opted against playing, WNBA players also decided they would not play as well, in a show of solidarity.

Initially, news surfaced of the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in protest of the shooting. According to CBS Sports, Bucks players did not show up on court for the game Wednesday (Aug. 26) after deciding collectively that they would not play in response to the Sunday (Aug. 23) incident.

Although nothing official from the team had been announced, Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated reporter Marc J. Spears “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” according to a Wednesday afternoon tweet. The cessation of play comes as players on the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors were reportedly jointly discussing boycotting Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, CBS Sports reported.

Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters prior to the scheduled game start that players could possibly take some action.

“Our team has had lots of conversations and has a high level of concern and wants to continue to fight for racial justice, for social justice, for the end of excessive use of force by police, but I think it’s best for our team conversations and what we’re thinking and doing to stay private until if and when a player or myself decides something needs to be made public," Budenholzer said, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "But there’s a lot of concern, there’s a lot of conversation, there’s a lot of frustration, but I also think our players want to find a way to fight for better and there’s lots of different ways to do that. I think everything is under consideration.”



In a tweet on Wednesday, Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry expressed pride in the actions of the players.