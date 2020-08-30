Colin Kaepernick Thanks LeBron James For ‘Solidarity’ Following NBA Walkout

LeBron James has been among the most vocal celebrities and athletes to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and the NBA icon took a major role in the recent NBA walkout following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Prompted by the Milwaukee Bucks and supported by James, all the league’s players ended up boycotting three playoff games on August 26, and James was among a small group of players who were ready to call off the whole season in the name of racial justice.

With James’ voice being one of the most significant in the NBA Bubble as he continuously kneels during the National Anthem before each game, former NFL quarterback turned social activist Colin Kaepernick is sharing his support and gratitude for the Lakers superstar in a letter.

"Four years ago on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice," Kaepernick wrote. “Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward. Thank you for staying true.”

RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks Release Statement On Boycotting Game After Jacob Blake Shooting