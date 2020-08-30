Colin Kaepernick Thanks LeBron James For ‘Solidarity’ Following NBA Walkout

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
LeBron James has been among the most vocal celebrities and athletes to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and the NBA icon took a major role in the recent NBA walkout following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Prompted by the Milwaukee Bucks and supported by James, all the league’s players ended up boycotting three playoff games on August 26, and James was among a small group of players who were ready to call off the whole season in the name of racial justice.
With James’ voice being one of the most significant in the NBA Bubble as he continuously kneels during the National Anthem before each game, former NFL quarterback turned social activist Colin Kaepernick is sharing his support and gratitude for the Lakers superstar in a letter.
"Four years ago on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice," Kaepernick wrote. “Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward. Thank you for staying true.”
Responding to the note on his Instagram story, James said: “Standing/kneeling right next to you brother! Appreciate you.”
The Milwaukee Bucks led the first 2020 NBA walkout after Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times by Kenosha police officer, Rusten Sheskey. The Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets were all a part of the August 26 NBA walkout.
Later that same day, the NBA held a meeting that saw the Lakers and Clippers vote to end the season early.
NBA games resumed on Saturday (August 29).
A joint statement from the NBA and NBPA was released on the new efforts that will follow the walkout.
"We had a candid, impassioned and productive conversation yesterday between NBA players, coaches and team governors regarding next steps to further our collective efforts and actions in support of social justice and racial equality," according to the statement.
A part of the new agreement states that every team’s home arenas will work with local election officials in hopes of turning those facilities into polling places for the November 3 election.
