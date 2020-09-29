How LeBron James Got Kobe Bryant’s Blessing And His One Regret

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading to the NBA finals. If they win, it will be a bitter-sweet moment, marking the first time the team won an NBA title since 2010, which was when Kobe Bryant was on the team. LeBron James recently reflected on the Laker legend.

After the Lakers won the Western Conference Finals by beating the Denver Nuggets, James said during the Saturday press conference, "Of course, you think there’s going to be time for us to get together and I understand that there are regrets in life, but I definitely wish I had that moment with him.”

RELATED: LeBron James Is ‘Pissed Off’ About Getting On 16 First Place MVP Votes

He continued, "I do remember when I decided to come here, he sent me a text right away and said, ‘Welcome, brother. Welcome to the family.’ That was a special moment because at the time, Laker faithful wasn’t [fully in on me]. A lot of people were saying, ‘Well, we might not want LeBron at this point in his career,’ and, ‘Is he right? Is he going to get us back [to the Finals]?’" James joined the Lakers in 2018.



The 35-year-old also added, "So to hear from him and get his stamp of approval, it meant a lot. I don’t ever question myself, but when it’s coming from Kobe, it definitely meant a lot."

The NBA Finals start Wednesday. The Lakers will play the Miami Heat, who defeated the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday. If the Lakers win the championship, it will be James’ fourth championship, but his first with the Lakers.