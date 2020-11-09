LSU Football Player Koy Moore Details Shocking Encounter With Baton Rouge Police

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Louisiana State University football player Koy Moore was the victim of a horrific police encounter he says happened to him over the weekend, and it has prompted an investigation.
A freshman wide receiver with the Tigers, Moore took to Twitter on Sunday (November 8) to detail the alleged run-in with an unspecified group of police. He says the incident took place on Saturday night and had guns drawn on him by the cops.
“Last night I was approached by [police],” he tweeted. “They pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs, (screaming where’s your gun?). I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have.”
Moore continued: “As I tried to go live for video documentation of the harassment they snatched my phone. I could’ve lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would’ve happened to the guys who did it.
“As some celebrate the election of a new president, understand the real problem [has] not changed,” he added. “If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers that I was an LSU football player there is no telling if I would’ve been here to tell the story! Yesterday wasn’t a victory for America. It was only a distraction.”
Just read this please we need a change!!! pic.twitter.com/EyiK0Rmx1r— Koy Moore 🇲🇦 الحمدلله (@asap_koy) November 8, 2020
CBS News reports that the Baton Rouge Police Department is launching an internal investigation into the incident.
"We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention. As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews," Chief of police Murphy Paul said in a statement. "Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community."
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron released a statement on the incident on Sunday night.
"While I cannot comment on the investigation, what I can say is that we must work collectively to embrace our differences," he said. "We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people."
Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
