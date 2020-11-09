LSU Football Player Koy Moore Details Shocking Encounter With Baton Rouge Police

Louisiana State University football player Koy Moore was the victim of a horrific police encounter he says happened to him over the weekend, and it has prompted an investigation.

A freshman wide receiver with the Tigers, Moore took to Twitter on Sunday (November 8) to detail the alleged run-in with an unspecified group of police. He says the incident took place on Saturday night and had guns drawn on him by the cops.

“Last night I was approached by [police],” he tweeted. “They pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs, (screaming where’s your gun?). I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have.”

Moore continued: “As I tried to go live for video documentation of the harassment they snatched my phone. I could’ve lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would’ve happened to the guys who did it.

“As some celebrate the election of a new president, understand the real problem [has] not changed,” he added. “If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers that I was an LSU football player there is no telling if I would’ve been here to tell the story! Yesterday wasn’t a victory for America. It was only a distraction.”