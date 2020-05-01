NFL Player’s Terrifying Arrest Video Shows Cop’s Gun In Bashaud Breeland’s Face

The arrest of an NFL player could have turned deadly when police held a gun to his face when taking him into custody, TMZ reports.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested Tuesday (April 28) at a gas station in Fort Mill, South Carolina, after a York County Sheriff’s Deputy claims he saw him and two other individuals in a car smoking marijuana.

Breeland, 28, recently signed a new one-year contract with the Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LIV in February.

The cop says that Breeland became irate when questioned and a confrontation between the two began, then escalated. In video footage from the arrest, the officer tries to put Breeland in handcuffs, but he refused. The officer eventually pulls out a taser and tells him to cease resisting.

"Put your hands behind your back or you will get tased," the officer can be heard saying. "Turn around and face away from me! You'll get tased!"

But Breeland gets away from the officer and moves back into the car. That’s when the cop pulls out his gun and places it inches from Breeland’s face. "Let me see your hands! ... I'm not playing!"

