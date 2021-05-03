LeBron James Says He Will Not Get Back To ‘100 Percent’ After Ankle Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James suffered an ankle injury six weeks ago and returned to the court on April 30, after missing 20 games. Unfortunately, the four-time NBA MVP forward says his ankle will not be the same.

On March 20, he left the game after Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill landed on his ankle during a struggle for the ball. James stayed in the game for another possession and hit a three-pointer, but eventually made his way to the locker room.

James returned on Friday (April 30) to play the Sacramento Kings. After the game, he told ESPN, "For my first game in six weeks, I felt OK. As far as my wind, I felt pretty good. As far as my ankle, it was a little tight at times, obviously,” he said. “But I came out unscathed and pretty good. So it's a good start."

He also added, “I know getting back to 100% is impossible. I’ll never get back to 100% in my career. But I felt comfortable where I knew I could get on the floor and help my team win.”

The Lakers lost with a score of 110-106.

On Monday (May 3), the Lakers are set to play the visiting Denver Nuggets. However, it is not clear if James will join his team.

"The plan is to see how I feel and go from there,” James said, according to CNN.