Trending:

Blazers’ Enes Kanter Calls For Gun Control After Brother Was Robbed In Atlanta

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Enes Kanter #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Brooklyn Netsduring their game at Barclays Center on February 21, 2019 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Blazers’ Enes Kanter Calls For Gun Control After Brother Was Robbed In Atlanta

"I'm shocked and disgusted."

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter is calling for “normal gun control measures” after revealing that his brother was robbed in Atlanta over the weekend.

In a tweet the NBA star wrote on Sunday (June 6), he said he’s “shocked and disgusted” about what happened.

"My little brother (Ahmet) walking around Atlanta, gets a gun pulled on him, and robbed,” he wrote. “When will we have some normal gun control measures? This is not okay & not normal. We need to keep demanding peace & change, and stop putting guns in peoples hands."

RELATED: Black Man Wearing Life-Like White Man Face Mask Arrested For Several Beverly Hills Robberies

CNN reports Atlanta police officers were dispatched to a call about a robbery in downtown ATL just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Ahmet Kanter and two other people say they were walking to get sodas when they were harassed by four men – one of whom attempted to rip a diamond chain off Kanter’s neck. Two guns were subsequently pulled and the victims were robbed of shoes, a wallet, keys, an iPhone, a bracelet and the necklace.

Kanter and his friends then encountered a state trooper at a convenience store and told them to call 911, the report says. No injuries were sustained from the incident.

Atlanta Police told CNN the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have yet been made.

(Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news