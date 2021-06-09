Blazers’ Enes Kanter Calls For Gun Control After Brother Was Robbed In Atlanta

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter is calling for “normal gun control measures” after revealing that his brother was robbed in Atlanta over the weekend.
In a tweet the NBA star wrote on Sunday (June 6), he said he’s “shocked and disgusted” about what happened.
"My little brother (Ahmet) walking around Atlanta, gets a gun pulled on him, and robbed,” he wrote. “When will we have some normal gun control measures? This is not okay & not normal. We need to keep demanding peace & change, and stop putting guns in peoples hands."
CNN reports Atlanta police officers were dispatched to a call about a robbery in downtown ATL just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Ahmet Kanter and two other people say they were walking to get sodas when they were harassed by four men – one of whom attempted to rip a diamond chain off Kanter’s neck. Two guns were subsequently pulled and the victims were robbed of shoes, a wallet, keys, an iPhone, a bracelet and the necklace.
Kanter and his friends then encountered a state trooper at a convenience store and told them to call 911, the report says. No injuries were sustained from the incident.
Atlanta Police told CNN the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have yet been made.
(Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)
