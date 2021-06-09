Blazers’ Enes Kanter Calls For Gun Control After Brother Was Robbed In Atlanta

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter is calling for “normal gun control measures” after revealing that his brother was robbed in Atlanta over the weekend.

In a tweet the NBA star wrote on Sunday (June 6), he said he’s “shocked and disgusted” about what happened.

"My little brother (Ahmet) walking around Atlanta, gets a gun pulled on him, and robbed,” he wrote. “When will we have some normal gun control measures? This is not okay & not normal. We need to keep demanding peace & change, and stop putting guns in peoples hands."