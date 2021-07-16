Operator On Richard Sherman 911 Call Facing Scrutiny

The audio of the 911 call made by Richard Sherman’s wife Ashely is causing people to question the professionalism of the dispatcher.
On the call, Ashley says, “I need officers to my house now, my husband is drunk and belligerent.”
The unidentified dispatcher responds with, “Stop, stop, what’s the address? Is there a weapon?
Ashley replies, “We took – no there’s no gun –”
The dispatcher interrupts by saying, “Listen to me!”
Ashley continues, “I’m saying there are no weapons, ma’am! There are no weapons --”
The dispatcher says, “You need to stop interrupting me so I can get the information I need.”
Approximately 1 minute and 45 seconds into the call, Ashley, clearly distressed says, “It’s Richard Sherman, like ma’am this is a f****** emergency, I need officers here now!
The dispatcher snaps, “Listen to me, I’m handling this! You need to stop telling me that!”
After backlash on social media and calls for the operator to be fired, former King County Sheriff John Urquhart defended the dispatcher by saying, “The dispatcher has certain information she has to get, and she has to get it right now.”
Urquhart continued, “She’s short with the woman because she’s taking control. Any time you’re in a conversation with someone, when someone takes control, that makes people step back and say, ‘hey wow what’s going on here?’ But in this case, they don’t understand why it’s so important, why it’s absolutely critical and it can be life and death. They may be upset with kind of the tone of it. But when you realize all that has to be done, it’s just fine.”
When police arrived, Sherman allegedly struggled with officers at the home and was arrested by the Redmond Police Department. He was initially charged with domestic violence burglary.
Sherman was an All-Pro during his stint with the Seattle Seahawks and played for the San Francisco 49ers up until last season, prior to his contract expiring with the team. He has yet to sign with another team as a free agent before NFL training camps open this week.
Prior to Sherman’s arrest at his wife’s residence, the Seattle Times reports he was involved in a solo hit-and-run accident that severely damaged his vehicle and had him fleeing on foot. He was taken to a local hospital and later cleared and booked into the King County Correctional Facility, police say. His bail was initially denied.
Additionally, Richard Sherman appeared in court on Thursday (July 15) and was ordered to be released from jail following his arrest on the burglary domestic violence charge.
According to USA Today, Sherman waived his right to appear at an initial court appearance on Thursday and was represented by his attorney, Cooper Offenbecher.
He was ordered by Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai to surrender any firearms, prohibited from using any non-prescribed drugs or consuming alcohol, and to stay away from his father-in-law.
Sherman also must return to court on Friday morning for a hearing on four pending charges he faces: misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor crimes of second degree criminal trespass and third degree malicious mischief (with domestic violence designations), DUI, and resisting arrest. The felony burglary domestic violence charge has been dismissed.
