Operator On Richard Sherman 911 Call Facing Scrutiny

The audio of the 911 call made by Richard Sherman’s wife Ashely is causing people to question the professionalism of the dispatcher.

On the call, Ashley says, “I need officers to my house now, my husband is drunk and belligerent.”

The unidentified dispatcher responds with, “Stop, stop, what’s the address? Is there a weapon?

Ashley replies, “We took – no there’s no gun –”

The dispatcher interrupts by saying, “Listen to me!”

Ashley continues, “I’m saying there are no weapons, ma’am! There are no weapons --”

The dispatcher says, “You need to stop interrupting me so I can get the information I need.”

Approximately 1 minute and 45 seconds into the call, Ashley, clearly distressed says, “It’s Richard Sherman, like ma’am this is a f****** emergency, I need officers here now!

The dispatcher snaps, “Listen to me, I’m handling this! You need to stop telling me that!”

After backlash on social media and calls for the operator to be fired, former King County Sheriff John Urquhart defended the dispatcher by saying, “The dispatcher has certain information she has to get, and she has to get it right now.”



Urquhart continued, “She’s short with the woman because she’s taking control. Any time you’re in a conversation with someone, when someone takes control, that makes people step back and say, ‘hey wow what’s going on here?’ But in this case, they don’t understand why it’s so important, why it’s absolutely critical and it can be life and death. They may be upset with kind of the tone of it. But when you realize all that has to be done, it’s just fine.”

Listen to the 911 call below: