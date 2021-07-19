Megyn Kelly Has A Hissy Fit After Naomi Osaka Blocks Her

Megyn Kelly’s reign of foolishness continues.

The former Fox News host appears to be in her feelings that Naomi Osaka is making history as the first Haitian and Japanese woman on the cover of Sports Illustrated and gracing the cover of Vogue.

After a sports commentator whined, “Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue.”

Kelly, 50, added, “Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!”

She continued, “No press, please … you see, her social anxiety makes it intolerable.”

In a now deleted tweet, Osaka, 23, responded with, “Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year. Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan.”

Osaka then blocked Kelly, which caused the Fox News host to have a hissy fit on Twitter.

Kelly ranted with, “Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it.”