Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Shows Support For Her Withdrawal From Olympic Gymnastics Final

Simone Biles’ boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, is proud of her following her withdrawal from the Olympic Gymnastics Final.

Owens, 26, who plays safety for the Houston Texans, showed his support in a comment on Biles’ Instagram post in which she celebrated the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team’s silver medal win. The team finished in second place after Biles, 24, withdrew from the finals on Tuesday (July 27), in order to prioritize her mental health.

Biles wrote in the caption, “I’m SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn’t. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y’all.”

Owens showed his support with a comment that read, “I’m so proud of y’all,” HollywoodLife reports.

Owens and Biles met in March 2020 over social media. Biles recently celebrated Owens’ 26th birthday from Tokyo, posting a birthday tribute on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you!”



