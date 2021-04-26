Tiger Woods Shares His First Photo Since His Car Accident

Tiger Woods is back on his feet after his car crash on Feb. 23, where he sustained severe injuries.
The golf icon recently posted his first photo on Instagram since the accident showing his leg in a cast. He is on crutches with his dog beside him.
RELATED: Tiger Woods Accident Update: Investigation Shows He Didn't Hit The Brakes
“My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend,” Woods captioned the post.
According to Inside Edition, Woods was going 87 mph in a 45 mph zone before the crash. Surveillance video showed him speeding down the road when he clipped the median. He then went into oncoming lanes and rolled over several times, totaling his car.
RELATED: Tiger Woods In ‘Better Spirits’ Two Months After Car Crash
Inside Edition reported that the cause of the severe accident was from “driving at a speed unsafe for road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roading,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Villanueva said.
Woods endured severe leg injuries and underwent surgery.
Photo credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
COMMENTS