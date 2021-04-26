Tiger Woods Shares His First Photo Since His Car Accident

Tiger Woods is back on his feet after his car crash on Feb. 23, where he sustained severe injuries.

The golf icon recently posted his first photo on Instagram since the accident showing his leg in a cast. He is on crutches with his dog beside him.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Accident Update: Investigation Shows He Didn't Hit The Brakes

“My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend,” Woods captioned the post.