Nico Ali Walsh, Grandson of Legend Muhammad Ali, Wins Debut Boxing Match

Nico Ali Walsh put on a show in the boxing ring Saturday night (Aug. 14) that would have made his legendary grandfather proud.

The 21-year-old middleweight grandson of Muhammad Ali won his debut professional fight with a first-round TKO of against Jordan Weeks at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa, Okla.

“Alhamdulillah for the victory! I’m blessed and honored to say that I continued history tonight. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that supported me! I brought my grandfather in the ring with me by wearing his shorts for the first and final time as a professional fighter. I’m more than proud to say: The Legacy Continues…,” Ali Walsh said in an Instagram post.