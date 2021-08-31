Cam Cut: Patriots Release QB Newton In Pre-Season Shocker

The New England Patriots have officially released Cam Newton, who started for the team in the 2020 season after coming there from the Carolina Panthers.

CBS Sports reports the move comes as all NFL teams are required to trim their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. EST Tuesday (August 31). It also paves the way for rookie Mac Jones to be the team’s week 1 starter.

Newton had previously missed practice due to a COVID-19 “misunderstanding,” spurring discussion that the former league MVP had not been vaccinated against the virus. A comment about the vaccine furthered those rumors.



“I think it’s too personal for each and every person to kind of discuss it. and I'll just keep it at that,” he told reporters earlier in August.

