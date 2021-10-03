Ex-UFC Champion Jon Jones, Fiancée Kiss In Instagram Post After Domestic Violence Arrest

Former UFC champ Jon Jones was arrested Friday (Sept. 24) by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge involving his fiancée.

Well, it appears that Jones, 34, and his fiancée, Jessie Moses, 34, have made up following the domestic dispute, according to TMZ. Taking to his Instagram to share an intimate moment, the two look happily in love. With John Legend’s “Stay With You” song playing in the background, the lyrics are symbolic of their relationship. “I will stay with you through the ups and downs."