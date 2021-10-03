Ex-UFC Champion Jon Jones, Fiancée Kiss In Instagram Post After Domestic Violence Arrest

Former UFC champ Jon Jones was arrested Friday (Sept. 24) by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge involving his fiancée.
Well, it appears that Jones, 34, and his fiancée, Jessie Moses, 34, have made up following the domestic dispute, according to TMZ. Taking to his Instagram to share an intimate moment, the two look happily in love. With John Legend’s “Stay With You” song playing in the background, the lyrics are symbolic of their relationship. “I will stay with you through the ups and downs."
RELATED: Disturbing Details Emerge In Jon Jones’ Alleged Domestic Violence Case
A report by ESPN states that Jones was charged on that Friday evening with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring and/or tampering with a vehicle; a felony charge, as Officer Larry Hadfield of the Vegas Metro PD stated. Jones allegedly head-butted a squad car and resulted in $5,000 in damages. He posted bail of $8,000 and was released from Clark County Jail on that very same evening.
Police reports note that Jones denied touching Moses and had a difficult time remembering specific details of the night. According to USA Today, police saw Jones walking down a street close to the hotel. Jones remembered saying bye to their kids before leaving to enjoy an evening out with friends. He returned back to their hotel room to retrieve $10,000 in cash for the strip club while Moses was asleep. This led to an argument between the two and alleged physical assault when Moses attempted to leave the room. Again Jones denied assaulting Moses.
Jones is set to appear back in court on October 26.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
COMMENTS