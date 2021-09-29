Disturbing Details Emerge In Jon Jones’ Alleged Domestic Violence Case

Details have come to light surrounding the Sept. 24 arrest of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones on charges that included misdemeanor battery domestic violence and felony injury in Las Vegas.
USA Today reports that Jones allegedly bloodied his fiancée, Jessie Moses, inside a room at Caesars Place hotel and casino--an allegation that he denied.
Moses said she was asleep when Jones returned to the room agitated after hanging out that night with friends, according to the newspaper, citing a copy of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by MMA Junkie.
In the altercation, Jones pulled Moses’ hair when she tried to leave the room. Their children were present during the encounter.
A Ceasars Palace security guard reportedly observed blood on Moses. She cried when asked if she was OK and stated that she felt unsafe returning to the room. Mosses and her children were taken to a security office.
When the police arrived, they noticed “blood all over Moses’ clothing and a bump with dried up blood on the lower part of her lip.”
Security stated that Jones left the hotel with two male adults before the officers arrived.
The police went to the hotel room where they observed blood on the bedsheets.
Shortly after, the police found Jones walking on a street near the hotel. He recalled saying goodbye to their kids before leaving for a night out with his friends. Jones said he returned to the hotel room to grab $10,000 for his visit to a strip club. His trip to the club sparked an argument with Moses about their relationship. However, he denied assaulting Moses. Jones was released from custody after posting bail.
According to USA Today, Jones had a previous misdemeanor battery charge involving a strip club in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as an arrest in 2020 for alleged aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm.
