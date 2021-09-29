Disturbing Details Emerge In Jon Jones’ Alleged Domestic Violence Case

Details have come to light surrounding the Sept. 24 arrest of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones on charges that included misdemeanor battery domestic violence and felony injury in Las Vegas.

USA Today reports that Jones allegedly bloodied his fiancée, Jessie Moses, inside a room at Caesars Place hotel and casino--an allegation that he denied.

Moses said she was asleep when Jones returned to the room agitated after hanging out that night with friends, according to the newspaper, citing a copy of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by MMA Junkie.

In the altercation, Jones pulled Moses’ hair when she tried to leave the room. Their children were present during the encounter.