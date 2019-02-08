About

Finding Justice, a new BET Docu-series.

The documentary exposes injustices in black communities.

Finding Justice exposes inequality in black communities across America. The documentary series travels around the country to follow the heroes, leaders and activists who battle to bring change to the cities they call home.

