Life as the Daughter of a Crime Boss
Paris Duncan has always been treated like a princess, but with that title comes high expectations and an over-protective family constantly watching over her.
Finding Justice exposes inequality in black communities across America. The documentary series travels around the country to follow the heroes, leaders and activists who battle to bring change to the cities they call home.
Paris Duncan has always been treated like a princess, but with that title comes high expectations and an over-protective family constantly watching over her.
The ladies gather for much-needed drinks and to council Dani about better ways to handle her beef.
COMMENTS