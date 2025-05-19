For the Fellas
- Latest Episode1:09:08
S2 • E3
The Weight We Carry EditionG Herbo, Rome Flynn and Kier Gaines join Brian McIntosh to unpack generational trauma, the benefits of therapy, breaking harmful cycles and more.05/19/2025
- 1:06:57
S2 • E2
Monogamy, Money and Mental Health EditionIn honor of Black History Month, Kirk Franklin, Jacob Latimore and Davin Banner join B-Mac to discuss the loneliness of fame, mental health, monogamy and rewriting the rules of family.03/31/2025
- 1:13:30
S2 • E1
Black Men and Love EditionJacquees, Da'Vinchi and Kordell Beckham join Brian McIntosh to discuss navigating broken homes, social media's impact, ensuring their family legacy and falling in love on TV.02/17/2025
About For the Fellas Season 2
A go-to place where man can have open conversations without judgement? The #ForTheFellas couch.