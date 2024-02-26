For the Fellas
Full Ep
27:08
S1 • E1For the FellasFather's Day Edition
In celebration of Black fathers, we sat down for a candid conversation with three of our favorite Black fathers to discuss all things fatherhood and more.
02/26/2024
Full Ep
1:04:41
S1 • E2For the FellasManhood and Masculinity Edition
Saucy Santana, Devale Ellis, Mack Wilds, and Brian McIntosh sit down to discuss mental health, family tradition, sexuality, and love in this groundbreaking talk.
02/28/2024
Full Ep
1:26:34
S1 • E3For the FellasBlack Excellence Edition
Celebrating both Women’s History Month and the NAACP Image Awards, the Fellas delve into their love for Black women, experiences in Hollywood, and more.
04/03/2024
Full Ep
1:10:49
S1 • E4For the FellasCalling All Dads Edition
Nick Cannon, Lance Gross, and DDG discuss balancing family and business, the importance of being visible fathers, and mental health.
06/17/2024
Full Ep
44:44
S1 • E5For the FellasHBCU Edition
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Raja Caruth, and DJ Brian “B-Hen” Henry dive into HBCU life at Morehouse College in a live episode, presented by Walmart.
12/06/2024
Full Ep
1:13:30
S2 • E1For the FellasBlack Men x Love Edition
Jacquees, Da’Vinchi, and Kordell Beckham join Brian McIntosh to discuss broken homes, social media’s impact, and ensuring their family legacy.
02/17/2025
Full Ep
1:06:57
S2 • E2For the FellasMonogamy, Money, and Mental Health Edition
In honor of Black History Month, The Fellas—Kirk Franklin, Jacob Latimore, and Davin Banner—join B-MAC to discuss love, success, and mental health.
03/31/2025
Full Ep
1:09:08
S2 • E3For the FellasThe Weight We Carry Edition
G Herbo, Rome Flynn and Kier Gaines join Brian McIntosh to unpack generational trauma, the benefits of therapy, breaking harmful cycles and more.
05/19/2025
Full Ep
1:01:20
S2 • E6For the FellasFor the Fellas Holiday Edition
Michael Rainey Jr., Julian Horton and icon Jermaine Dupri join B-Mac to reflect on their incredible 2025 journeys, sharing personal stories, insights on family and thoughts on legacy.
11/21/2025
Full Ep
40:04
S2 • E7For the FellasAudacious Vision
Trailblazing guests Ryan Wilson, Ian Brock and Omari Collins dive deep into the intersection of culture, technology, entrepreneurship and community on this episode sponsored by Toyota.
12/05/2025
