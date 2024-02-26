For the Fellas
The Weight We Carry Edition
Season 2 E 3 • 05/19/2025
G Herbo, Rome Flynn and Kier Gaines join Brian McIntosh to unpack generational trauma, the benefits of therapy, breaking harmful cycles and more.
Full Ep
27:08
S1 • E1For the FellasFather's Day Edition
In celebration of Black fathers, we sat down for a candid conversation with three of our favorite Black fathers to discuss all things fatherhood and more.
02/26/2024
Full Ep
1:04:41
S1 • E2For the FellasManhood and Masculinity Edition
Saucy Santana, Devale Ellis, Mack Wilds, and Brian McIntosh sit down to discuss mental health, family tradition, sexuality, and love in this groundbreaking talk.
02/28/2024
Full Ep
1:26:34
S1 • E3For the FellasBlack Excellence Edition
Celebrating both Women’s History Month and the NAACP Image Awards, the Fellas delve into their love for Black women, experiences in Hollywood, and more.
04/03/2024
Full Ep
1:10:49
S1 • E4For the FellasCalling All Dads Edition
Nick Cannon, Lance Gross, and DDG discuss balancing family and business, the importance of being visible fathers, and mental health.
06/17/2024
Full Ep
44:44
S1 • E5For the FellasHBCU Edition
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Raja Caruth, and DJ Brian “B-Hen” Henry dive into HBCU life at Morehouse College in a live episode, presented by Walmart.
12/06/2024
Full Ep
1:13:30
S2 • E1For the FellasBlack Men and Love Edition
Jacquees, Da'Vinchi and Kordell Beckham join Brian McIntosh to discuss navigating broken homes, social media's impact, ensuring their family legacy and falling in love on TV.
02/17/2025
Full Ep
1:06:57
S2 • E2For the FellasMonogamy, Money and Mental Health Edition
In honor of Black History Month, Kirk Franklin, Jacob Latimore and Davin Banner join B-Mac to discuss the loneliness of fame, mental health, monogamy and rewriting the rules of family.
03/31/2025
