For the Fellas

Audacious Vision

Season 2 E 7 • 12/05/2025

Trailblazing guests Ryan Wilson, Ian Brock and Omari Collins dive deep into the intersection of culture, technology, entrepreneurship and community on this episode sponsored by Toyota.

Full Ep
27:08

S1 • E1
For the Fellas
Father's Day Edition

In celebration of Black fathers, we sat down for a candid conversation with three of our favorite Black fathers to discuss all things fatherhood and more.
02/26/2024
Full Ep
1:04:41

S1 • E2
For the Fellas
Manhood and Masculinity Edition

Saucy Santana, Devale Ellis, Mack Wilds, and Brian McIntosh sit down to discuss mental health, family tradition, sexuality, and love in this groundbreaking talk.
02/28/2024
Full Ep
1:26:34

S1 • E3
For the Fellas
Black Excellence Edition

Celebrating both Women’s History Month and the NAACP Image Awards, the Fellas delve into their love for Black women, experiences in Hollywood, and more.
04/03/2024
Full Ep
1:10:49

S1 • E4
For the Fellas
Calling All Dads Edition

Nick Cannon, Lance Gross, and DDG discuss balancing family and business, the importance of being visible fathers, and mental health.
06/17/2024
Full Ep
44:44

S1 • E5
For the Fellas
HBCU Edition

Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Raja Caruth, and DJ Brian “B-Hen” Henry dive into HBCU life at Morehouse College in a live episode, presented by Walmart.
12/06/2024
Full Ep
1:13:30

S2 • E1
For the Fellas
Black Men x Love Edition

Jacquees, Da’Vinchi, and Kordell Beckham join Brian McIntosh to discuss broken homes, social media’s impact, and ensuring their family legacy.
02/17/2025
Full Ep
1:06:57

S2 • E2
For the Fellas
Monogamy, Money, and Mental Health Edition

In honor of Black History Month, The Fellas—Kirk Franklin, Jacob Latimore, and Davin Banner—join B-MAC to discuss love, success, and mental health.
03/31/2025
Full Ep
1:09:08

S2 • E3
For the Fellas
The Weight We Carry Edition

G Herbo, Rome Flynn and Kier Gaines join Brian McIntosh to unpack generational trauma, the benefits of therapy, breaking harmful cycles and more.
05/19/2025
Full Ep
1:01:20

S2 • E6
For the Fellas
For the Fellas Holiday Edition

Michael Rainey Jr., Julian Horton and icon Jermaine Dupri join B-Mac to reflect on their incredible 2025 journeys, sharing personal stories, insights on family and thoughts on legacy.
11/21/2025
Full Ep
40:04

S2 • E7
For the Fellas
Audacious Vision

Trailblazing guests Ryan Wilson, Ian Brock and Omari Collins dive deep into the intersection of culture, technology, entrepreneurship and community on this episode sponsored by Toyota.
12/05/2025
Full Ep
1:03:22

S2 • E8
For the Fellas
Black Media: Protecting the Culture

Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels, media personality Terrence J and actor Skyh Black talk about representation, leadership and the state of Black media on this episode sponsored by Toyota.
12/16/2025
