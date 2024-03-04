For the Fellas
Mack Wilds, Devale Ellis and Saucy Santana come together in a safe space to discuss mental health, sexuality, love, protecting women and more.
Black Excellence EditionIn honor of Women's History Month and the NAACP Image Awards, Brian McIntosh, DC Young Fly, Malcolm Mays and Lenny S. delve into their love of Black women, experiences in Hollywood and more.04/03/2024
Manhood and Masculinity EditionSaucy Santana, Devale Ellis, Mack Wilds and Brian McIntosh sit down to discuss mental health, family tradition, sexuality and love in this groundbreaking talk.02/28/2024
Father's Day EditionBrian "B-Mac" McIntosh talks with fellow dads Bow Wow, Iman Shumpert and Trinity Whiteside about witnessing childbirth, awkward moments with kids, dismantling harmful stereotypes and more.02/26/2024
About
Mack Wilds, Devale Ellis and Saucy Santana gather in a safe space to reflect on their experiences as Black men and engage in thoughtful conversation on a range of topics, including family, mental health, love, homophobia and more.