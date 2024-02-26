For the Fellas

HBCU Edition

Season 1 E 5 • 12/06/2024

Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry dive into HBCU life at Morehouse College on a special live episode, presented by Walmart.

Full Ep
27:08

S1 • E1
For the Fellas
Father's Day Edition

Brian "B-Mac" McIntosh talks with fellow dads Bow Wow, Iman Shumpert and Trinity Whiteside about witnessing childbirth, awkward moments with kids, dismantling harmful stereotypes and more.
02/26/2024
Full Ep
1:04:41

S1 • E2
For the Fellas
Manhood and Masculinity Edition

Saucy Santana, Devale Ellis, Mack Wilds and Brian McIntosh sit down to discuss mental health, family tradition, sexuality and love in this groundbreaking talk.
02/28/2024
Full Ep
1:26:34

S1 • E3
For the Fellas
Black Excellence Edition

In honor of Women's History Month and the NAACP Image Awards, Brian McIntosh, DC Young Fly, Malcolm Mays and Lenny S. delve into their love of Black women, experiences in Hollywood and more.
04/03/2024
Full Ep
1:10:49

S1 • E4
For the Fellas
Calling All Dads Edition

Nick Cannon, Lance Gross, and DDG discuss balancing family and business, the importance of being visible fathers, and mental health, presented by Walmart.
06/17/2024
Full Ep
44:44

S1 • E5
For the Fellas
HBCU Edition

Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry dive into HBCU life at Morehouse College on a special live episode, presented by Walmart.
12/06/2024
