For the Fellas
HBCU Edition
Season 1 E 5 • 12/06/2024
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry dive into HBCU life at Morehouse College on a special live episode, presented by Walmart.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
27:08
S1 • E1For the FellasFather's Day Edition
Brian "B-Mac" McIntosh talks with fellow dads Bow Wow, Iman Shumpert and Trinity Whiteside about witnessing childbirth, awkward moments with kids, dismantling harmful stereotypes and more.
02/26/2024
Full Ep
1:04:41
S1 • E2For the FellasManhood and Masculinity Edition
Saucy Santana, Devale Ellis, Mack Wilds and Brian McIntosh sit down to discuss mental health, family tradition, sexuality and love in this groundbreaking talk.
02/28/2024
Full Ep
1:26:34
S1 • E3For the FellasBlack Excellence Edition
In honor of Women's History Month and the NAACP Image Awards, Brian McIntosh, DC Young Fly, Malcolm Mays and Lenny S. delve into their love of Black women, experiences in Hollywood and more.
04/03/2024
Full Ep
1:10:49
S1 • E4For the FellasCalling All Dads Edition
Nick Cannon, Lance Gross, and DDG discuss balancing family and business, the importance of being visible fathers, and mental health, presented by Walmart.
06/17/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30
The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer
The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024