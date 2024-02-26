For the Fellas
Black Excellence Edition
Season 1 E 3 • 04/03/2024
In honor of Women's History Month and the NAACP Image Awards, Brian McIntosh, DC Young Fly, Malcolm Mays and Lenny S. delve into their love of Black women, experiences in Hollywood and more.
S1 • E1For the FellasFather's Day Edition
Brian "B-Mac" McIntosh talks with fellow dads Bow Wow, Iman Shumpert and Trinity Whiteside about witnessing childbirth, awkward moments with kids, dismantling harmful stereotypes and more.
02/26/2024
S1 • E2For the FellasManhood and Masculinity Edition
Saucy Santana, Devale Ellis, Mack Wilds and Brian McIntosh sit down to discuss mental health, family tradition, sexuality and love in this groundbreaking talk.
02/28/2024
