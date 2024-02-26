For the Fellas

Father's Day Edition

Season 1 E 1 • 02/26/2024

Brian "B-Mac" McIntosh talks with fellow dads Bow Wow, Iman Shumpert and Trinity Whiteside about witnessing childbirth, awkward moments with kids, dismantling harmful stereotypes and more.

Brian "B-Mac" McIntosh talks with fellow dads Bow Wow, Iman Shumpert and Trinity Whiteside about witnessing childbirth, awkward moments with kids, dismantling harmful stereotypes and more.
02/26/2024
Full Ep
1:04:41

S1 • E2
For the Fellas
Manhood and Masculinity Edition

Saucy Santana, Devale Ellis, Mack Wilds and Brian McIntosh sit down to discuss mental health, family tradition, sexuality and love in this groundbreaking talk.
02/28/2024
Full Ep
1:26:34

S1 • E3
For the Fellas
Black Excellence Edition

In honor of Women's History Month and the NAACP Image Awards, Brian McIntosh, DC Young Fly, Malcolm Mays and Lenny S. delve into their love of Black women, experiences in Hollywood and more.
04/03/2024
