For the Fellas
Father's Day Edition
Season 1 E 1 • 02/26/2024
Brian "B-Mac" McIntosh talks with fellow dads Bow Wow, Iman Shumpert and Trinity Whiteside about witnessing childbirth, awkward moments with kids, dismantling harmful stereotypes and more.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
27:08
S1 • E1For the FellasFather's Day Edition
Brian "B-Mac" McIntosh talks with fellow dads Bow Wow, Iman Shumpert and Trinity Whiteside about witnessing childbirth, awkward moments with kids, dismantling harmful stereotypes and more.
02/26/2024
Full Ep
1:04:41
S1 • E2For the FellasManhood and Masculinity Edition
Saucy Santana, Devale Ellis, Mack Wilds and Brian McIntosh sit down to discuss mental health, family tradition, sexuality and love in this groundbreaking talk.
02/28/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
The Impact Atlanta Season 2 Trailer
Dess Dior, Arrogant Tae and the rest of the South's top influencers take their empires to the next level on Season 2 of The Impact Atlanta, premiering April 22 on VH1.
04/04/2024
Trailer
01:00
Diarra From Detroit Trailer - Uncensored
Diarra is on a mission to find her missing date on Diarra From Detroit, now streaming on BET+.
04/03/2024
Trailer
02:49
Bob Marley: One Love Trailer
Discover the legend who changed the world through his music in Bob Marley: One Love, streaming now on Paramount+.
04/03/2024
Trailer
00:30
Kingdom Business Season 2 Trailer
Somebody's digging for secrets about the Jordan family on all-new episodes of the BET+ original series Kingdom Business, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c.
04/02/2024