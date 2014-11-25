- 39:03
S1 • E1
Nelly's GirlsRapper Cornell Haynes a.k.a. Nelly is a single father raising four kids in St. Louis, including his late sister's two kids along with his own son and daughter.11/25/2014
S1 • E3
Party CrasherNelly tries to convince Stink to go to college rather than become a model, so she visits Nana at school for inspiration, and Shantel decides to get bulldog Leo neutered.12/02/2014
S1 • E4
Double TroubleShawn and Shad need to make money to fix a broken hard drive and recover their music tracks, while Nelly calls on friend T.I. to help him solve a double-booking problem.12/09/2014
S1 • E5
Nelly in HollywoodWhen Nelly takes the family to L.A. while he films Real Husbands of Hollywood, Shantel sets up Stink's first photo shoot, which may be too much for Nelly to handle.12/16/2014
S1 • E6
Nelly's Bahama MamaNelly invites Shantel to join him in the Bahamas, where he is set to perform on a private island, while back at home, his crew steps in to make sure his kids are entertained.12/23/2014
S1 • E7
License to Ride Wit MeNelly decides to take the written driver's test with Stink, and after lending her vocals to JGE Retro during a recording session, Nana realizes she has a passion for music.12/30/2014
S1 • E8
The GraduatesNelly gives a commencement speech for the first graduating class at E.I., while Shawn decides to commemorate his mother by having her image tattooed on his shoulder.12/30/2014
S1 • E9
The Family SpecialRocsi Diaz hosts this recap episode with highlights from the show along with a no-holds-barred open forum with Nelly, Shantel, the kids and others from the cast of Nellyville.01/20/2015
S1 • E10
We All We GotNelly rushes to his ailing grandmother's side, and JGE Retro plans a release party at the Pageant in St. Louis.05/05/2015
S1 • E11
Steppin' to the MicAs Nana comes home to see Shawn's performance, Shantel announces that Stink will walk the runway at New York Fashion Week, and the family learns about Tre's girlfriend.05/12/2015
Cast
Chanelle, a.k.a. NanaCast Member
Chanelle, a.k.a. Nana
Nelly and his daughter Nana are best friends who always have each other’s best interest at heart.
Cornell III, a.k.a. TreCast Member
Cornell III, a.k.a. Tre
Tre is Nelly’s son, a sports fanatic and the star athlete who currently tears it up playing high school football. Tre is coming into his own while keeping a busy schedule of classes, football practice, games and even music.
NellyCast Member
Nelly
MC, mogul, businessman, actor — all these words describe Cornell 'Nelly' Haynes Jr., but we'll see him work his most demanding job as the father of four children. To the outside world Nelly appears laid back, but in Nellyville he's an extremely tough yet cool drill sergeant who cares deeply about his little Brady Bunch.
Sydney, a.k.a. StinkCast Member
Sydney, a.k.a. Stink
With an uncle like Nelly and older siblings/cousins to help her on her path to adulthood, Stink is already putting her good foot forward and working toward her dreams of being a top model. Tyra Banks better watch out!
TabCast Member
Tab
Tab wants to follow in Nelly’s footsteps and pursue a hip-hop career. Although he is part of an up-and-coming rap group that is backed by Nelly, he still has to prove that he has what it takes to make it big in the music business.