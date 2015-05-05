Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
We All We GotSeason 1 E 10 • 05/05/2015
Nelly rushes to his ailing grandmother's side, and JGE Retro plans a release party at the Pageant in St. Louis.
NellyvilleS1 • E1Nelly's Girls
Rapper Cornell Haynes a.k.a. Nelly is a single father raising four kids in St. Louis, including his late sister's two kids along with his own son and daughter.
11/25/2014
NellyvilleS1 • E3Party Crasher
Nelly tries to convince Stink to go to college rather than become a model, so she visits Nana at school for inspiration, and Shantel decides to get bulldog Leo neutered.
12/02/2014
NellyvilleS1 • E4Double Trouble
Shawn and Shad need to make money to fix a broken hard drive and recover their music tracks, while Nelly calls on friend T.I. to help him solve a double-booking problem.
12/09/2014
NellyvilleS1 • E5Nelly in Hollywood
When Nelly takes the family to L.A. while he films Real Husbands of Hollywood, Shantel sets up Stink's first photo shoot, which may be too much for Nelly to handle.
12/16/2014
NellyvilleS1 • E6Nelly's Bahama Mama
Nelly invites Shantel to join him in the Bahamas, where he is set to perform on a private island, while back at home, his crew steps in to make sure his kids are entertained.
12/23/2014
NellyvilleS1 • E7License to Ride Wit Me
Nelly decides to take the written driver's test with Stink, and after lending her vocals to JGE Retro during a recording session, Nana realizes she has a passion for music.
12/30/2014
NellyvilleS1 • E8The Graduates
Nelly gives a commencement speech for the first graduating class at E.I., while Shawn decides to commemorate his mother by having her image tattooed on his shoulder.
12/30/2014
NellyvilleS1 • E9The Family Special
Rocsi Diaz hosts this recap episode with highlights from the show along with a no-holds-barred open forum with Nelly, Shantel, the kids and others from the cast of Nellyville.
01/20/2015
NellyvilleS1 • E11Steppin' to the Mic
As Nana comes home to see Shawn's performance, Shantel announces that Stink will walk the runway at New York Fashion Week, and the family learns about Tre's girlfriend.
05/12/2015
NellyvilleS1 • E12Stink Walks the Walk
When Stink gets cold feet about walking in a New York Fashion Week show, Nana flies to her side, while back in St. Louis, Nelly has a surprise for Tre on his 16th birthday.
05/19/2015
NellyvilleS1 • E13Homecoming
Nelly and family revisit the home they abandoned after his sister passed away to go through and donate their belongings, including Nelly's "Pimp Juice" Cadillac.
05/26/2015
NellyvilleS1 • E14Birthday Ballers
Nelly throws a party for Shawn's and Nana's birthdays, Stink has a new incentive to study, and a basketball battle at Tre's party pits his old school against his new school.
06/02/2015
NellyvilleS1 • E15Arrested Development
Nelly runs into trouble on tour when his bus is pulled over by state troopers, Shawn and Shad plan to take their act to Chicago, and Nana finally goes out on a date.
06/30/2015
NellyvilleS1 • E16Nelly Nose Best
Nelly holds a family meeting to discuss his arrest, Shawn and Shad get a shock when they head to Chicago to do a show, and Nana considers rhinoplasty.
07/07/2015
NellyvilleS1 • E17Rock Star Life
Nelly asks Shantel to go on tour with him, Shawn and Shad do a charity event for cancer awareness, and Nana thinks it's time to start pursuing her music career.
07/14/2015
NellyvilleS1 • E18Rehearsal Tour-ture
Shawn, Shad and Shantel are along for the ride as Nelly rehearses for his tour in Vegas, while Stink is faced with an unexpected challenge during her first solo photo shoot.
07/21/2015
NellyvilleS1 • E19Showtime
After Nelly's Vegas show, the family heads to L.A., where Nelly sets Shawn and Shad up with some big-time producers and arranges for Nana to work with a songwriter.
07/28/2015
