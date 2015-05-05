Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Nellyville
California Dreaming
Season 1 E 20 • 08/04/2015

Shawn and Shad think about relocating to L.A., while Nelly helps a friend get over something from his past, and Nana and Stink set Shawn up on a blind date.

Watching

Full Ep
38:06
Sign in to Watch

Nellyville
S1 • E10
We All We Got

Nelly rushes to his ailing grandmother's side, and JGE Retro plans a release party at the Pageant in St. Louis.
05/05/2015
Full Ep
39:09
Sign in to Watch

Nellyville
S1 • E11
Steppin' to the Mic

As Nana comes home to see Shawn's performance, Shantel announces that Stink will walk the runway at New York Fashion Week, and the family learns about Tre's girlfriend.
05/12/2015
Full Ep
39:08
Sign in to Watch

Nellyville
S1 • E12
Stink Walks the Walk

When Stink gets cold feet about walking in a New York Fashion Week show, Nana flies to her side, while back in St. Louis, Nelly has a surprise for Tre on his 16th birthday.
05/19/2015
Full Ep
39:08
Sign in to Watch

Nellyville
S1 • E13
Homecoming

Nelly and family revisit the home they abandoned after his sister passed away to go through and donate their belongings, including Nelly's "Pimp Juice" Cadillac.
05/26/2015
Full Ep
39:07
Sign in to Watch

Nellyville
S1 • E14
Birthday Ballers

Nelly throws a party for Shawn's and Nana's birthdays, Stink has a new incentive to study, and a basketball battle at Tre's party pits his old school against his new school.
06/02/2015
Full Ep
39:08
Sign in to Watch

Nellyville
S1 • E15
Arrested Development

Nelly runs into trouble on tour when his bus is pulled over by state troopers, Shawn and Shad plan to take their act to Chicago, and Nana finally goes out on a date.
06/30/2015
Full Ep
39:09
Sign in to Watch

Nellyville
S1 • E16
Nelly Nose Best

Nelly holds a family meeting to discuss his arrest, Shawn and Shad get a shock when they head to Chicago to do a show, and Nana considers rhinoplasty.
07/07/2015
Full Ep
39:06
Sign in to Watch

Nellyville
S1 • E17
Rock Star Life

Nelly asks Shantel to go on tour with him, Shawn and Shad do a charity event for cancer awareness, and Nana thinks it's time to start pursuing her music career.
07/14/2015
Full Ep
39:08
Sign in to Watch

Nellyville
S1 • E18
Rehearsal Tour-ture

Shawn, Shad and Shantel are along for the ride as Nelly rehearses for his tour in Vegas, while Stink is faced with an unexpected challenge during her first solo photo shoot.
07/21/2015
Full Ep
39:07
Sign in to Watch

Nellyville
S1 • E19
Showtime

After Nelly's Vegas show, the family heads to L.A., where Nelly sets Shawn and Shad up with some big-time producers and arranges for Nana to work with a songwriter.
07/28/2015
Full Ep
39:07
Sign in to Watch

Nellyville
S1 • E20
California Dreaming

Shawn and Shad think about relocating to L.A., while Nelly helps a friend get over something from his past, and Nana and Stink set Shawn up on a blind date.
08/04/2015
Full Ep
39:08
Sign in to Watch

Nellyville
S1 • E21
The Graduate

Stink graduates from high school, Shawn and Shad shoot their first music video, and Nelly performs in front of his hometown crowd in St. Louis.
08/11/2015
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday

C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c. 
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00

Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room

Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October

Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
Trailer
00:30

Gospel Greats Take the Stage at the Stellar Awards 2021

Hosts Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr celebrate gospel's biggest night with performances by CeCe Winans, Hezekiah Walker, The Clark Sisters and more at the Stellar Awards 2021, Sunday at 8/7c.
07/30/2021