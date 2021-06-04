Tyler Perry's The Oval
Like a Boss
Season 2 E 18 • 08/17/2021
Sharon is rushed to the hospital, Victoria's dad requests a meeting with her and Hunter, Lilly learns the truth about Bobby, Sam faces down Kyle, and Priscilla confides in a trusted friend.
S2 • E8Tyler Perry's The OvalDon’t Believe Your Eyes
Kyle informs Lilly that he’s willing to do anything to show his love for Donald. Ironically, Bobby is outside willing to put his life on the line for Lilly. Jason takes a stand against his mother.
04/06/2021
S2 • E9Tyler Perry's The OvalPolitical Junkie
Pricilla searches for Jean, Jason makes Allan uncomfortable, Victoria tries to intimidate Ellie, Richard goes on his date with Freda, and Dale makes a connection with Kyle.
04/13/2021
S2 • E10Tyler Perry's The OvalThe Master
Nancy surprises Richard and finds him in a compromising position. Kyle gets Dale tangled up in his shenanigans following a chance meeting. Bobby tries to convince Max that slow and steady wins the race.
04/20/2021
S2 • E11Tyler Perry's The OvalEmpty Your Bag
Allan catches Ellie in a terrible betrayal. After the encounter, Victoria discovers that Hunter is being set up. Donald sends Kyle on a mission to silence an informant.
04/27/2021
S2 • E12Tyler Perry's The OvalMisunderstood
Detective Jake puts his job on the line to help Sam in a covert operation. Barry is left reeling after hearing about Sharon’s condition. Hunter has a plan for Diane.
05/04/2021
S2 • E13Tyler Perry's The OvalEvery Weekend
Donald comes home to a surprise that makes him rethink his approach to Lilly. Sam acts out of character and regrets his decisions. Hunter holds his first cabinet meeting, but it doesn’t go as Donald planned.
05/11/2021
S2 • E14Tyler Perry's The OvalThe Target
Ruth takes Barry to the Rakudushis, Ellie reveals her ambitions to Allan, Hunter authorizes a risky military operation, Lilly lays down ground rules for Donald, and Priscilla confronts Sam.
07/20/2021
S2 • E15Tyler Perry's The OvalDon’t Move
Barry's temper gets him in trouble with the Rakudushis, Dale receives unwanted attention from Kyle, Richard asks for Sharon's help in tracking down Barry, and Priscilla confronts Jason.
07/27/2021
S2 • E16Tyler Perry's The OvalFamiliar Faces
Victoria and Priscilla lay their cards on the table, Max calls on an old friend for help, Hunter takes a risk in order to impress Ellie, and Sharon and Dale visit Richard at the White House.
08/03/2021
S2 • E17Tyler Perry's The OvalBody Parts
Hunter feels more powerful than ever after visiting the drone strike site, Dale leads Richard and Sharon to the Rakadushi compound, and Priscilla seeks relationship advice from Nancy.
08/10/2021
S2 • E19Tyler Perry's The OvalNine Lives
Nancy and Richard try to figure out what happened to Barry, Sharon receives devastating news, Jason secretly follows a White House employee home, and Lilly confronts Bobby about the photos.
08/24/2021
S2 • E20Tyler Perry's The OvalThe Skies Have Eyes
Allan and Ellie figure out what to do with their intruder, Sam's affair pushes Priscilla to the edge, Ruth makes a secret plea to Barry's parents, and Hunter offers Sharon a private tour.
08/31/2021
S2 • E21Tyler Perry's The OvalPowerful Hands
Priscilla struggles to control her emotions, Bobby plots to use Lilly's shopping excursion with Victoria to make a bold play, and Hunter and Ellie's relationship takes an unexpected turn.
09/07/2021
S2 • E22Tyler Perry's The OvalDoomsday
Priscilla finally speaks her mind, Kyle gets an unpleasant assignment, Barry devises a desperate plan to get Callie back, and Hunter and Victoria are summoned to her father's deathbed.
09/14/2021
S3 • E1Tyler Perry's The OvalAn Eye for an Eye
Hunter seeks retribution against someone close to him after the attempt on his life, Jason harasses a Secret Service agent, and Sharon tries to figure out what happened to Dale.
10/13/2021
S3 • E2Tyler Perry's The OvalOff Limits
Bobby, Max and Blakely attempt to access the White House computer system, Hunter demands Ellie ignore her official duties, and Victoria tries to coerce Allan into an act of violence.
10/19/2021
S3 • E3Tyler Perry's The OvalThe Mole
Priscilla calls on a powerful, secret ally when Victoria attempts to fire her, Blakely grows increasingly paranoid, Jason feels betrayed by Allan, and Barry reaches out to Sharon.
10/26/2021
S3 • E4Tyler Perry's The OvalIn Need Of Protection
Victoria follows through on her threat to Allan, Sam suspects Priscilla is in the intelligence community, Dale is wary when Kyle pays him a visit, and Donald resist the president's orders.
11/02/2021
S3 • E5Tyler Perry's The OvalBehind Closed Doors
Bobby devises a plan to rescue Max, Kyle is assigned to watch over Jason, Ellie ends things with Hunter, Donald visits Dale in the hospital, and Hunter invites Sharon to the White House.
11/09/2021
