Tyler Perry's The Oval

Don't MoveSeason 2 E 15 • 07/28/2021
Barry's temper gets him in trouble with the Rakudushis, Dale receives unwanted attention from Kyle, Richard asks for Sharon's help in tracking down Barry, and Priscilla confronts Jason.
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E5A Stranger at Home
Jason reveals the truth about what happened on the flight, Richard escalates a workplace flirtation, and a new pharmacy employee has information that could help Barry find Callie.
03/16/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E6Malicious Intent
Priscilla grows increasingly suspicious about Jean's disappearance, Sam receives an unexpected offer, Nancy discovers a secret, and Kyle is apprehensive about Lilly's return.
03/23/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E7Hidden Secrets
Allan is sworn to secrecy, Sam considers Victoria's offer, Jean's boyfriend finds her home ransacked, Barry confronts Sharon, Jason sees a psychologist, and Kyle catches Lilly by surprise.
03/30/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E8Don't Believe Your Eyes
Victoria's relationship with Jason worsens, Donald arranges a meeting with a disgruntled former staffer, Richard prepares for his date, and Sam gets more info about the Rakudushis.
04/06/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E9Political Junkie
Pricilla searches for Jean, Jason makes Allan uncomfortable, Victoria tries to intimidate Ellie, Richard goes on his date with Freda, and Dale makes a connection with Kyle.
04/13/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E10The Master
Bobby preaches patience to Max, Dale tends to Kyle, Victoria makes her intentions known to Sam, Barry contacts the Rakudushis, and Jason lets Allan in on a secret.
04/20/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E11Empty Your Bag
After Allan catches Ellie with Hunter, Jason suggests a way for him to get even, Dikahn tells Barry how he can get his daughter back, and Donald sends Kyle on a mission to tie up loose ends.
04/27/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E12Misunderstood
A looming news investigation threatens Hunter's presidency, Diane attends a meeting at the White House, Richard makes an accusation, and Sam's willpower is tested.
05/04/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E13Every Weekend
Sam distances himself from Victoria after their tryst, Kyle goes to extremes to get information from Diane, Nancy reveals the identity of Picky's father, and Barry meets with Ruth.
05/11/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E14The Target
Ruth takes Barry to the Rakudushis, Ellie reveals her ambitions to Allan, Hunter authorizes a risky military operation, Lilly lays down ground rules for Donald, and Priscilla confronts Sam.
07/21/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E15Don't Move
Barry's temper gets him in trouble with the Rakudushis, Dale receives unwanted attention from Kyle, Richard asks for Sharon's help in tracking down Barry, and Priscilla confronts Jason.
07/28/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E16Familiar Faces
Victoria and Priscilla lay their cards on the table, Max calls on an old friend for help, Hunter takes a risk in order to impress Ellie, and Sharon and Dale visit Richard at the White House.
08/04/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E17Body Parts
Hunter feels more powerful than ever after visiting the drone strike site, Dale leads Richard and Sharon to the Rakadushi compound, and Priscilla seeks relationship advice from Nancy.
08/10/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E18Misunderstood
Sharon is rushed to the hospital, Victoria's dad requests a meeting with her and Hunter, Lilly learns the truth about Bobby, Sam faces down Kyle, and Priscilla confides in a trusted friend.
08/18/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E19Nine Lives
Nancy and Richard try to figure out what happened to Barry, Sharon receives devastating news, Jason secretly follows a White House employee home, and Lilly confronts Bobby about the photos.
08/25/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E20The Skies Have Eyes
Allan and Ellie figure out what to do with their intruder, Sam's affair pushes Priscilla to the edge, Ruth makes a secret plea to Barry's parents, and Hunter offers Sharon a private tour.
08/31/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E21Powerful Hands
Priscilla struggles to control her emotions, Bobby plots to use Lilly's shopping excursion with Victoria to make a bold play, and Hunter and Ellie's relationship takes an unexpected turn.
09/07/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E22Doomsday
Priscilla finally speaks her mind, Kyle gets an unpleasant assignment, Barry devises a desperate plan to get Callie back, and Hunter and Victoria are summoned to her father's deathbed.
09/15/2021
