Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Skies Have Eyes
Season 2 E 20 • 08/31/2021

Allan and Ellie figure out what to do with their intruder, Sam's affair pushes Priscilla to the edge, Ruth makes a secret plea to Barry's parents, and Hunter offers Sharon a private tour.

42:34
42:34
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E10
The Master

Bobby preaches patience to Max, Dale tends to Kyle, Victoria makes her intentions known to Sam, Barry contacts the Rakudushis, and Jason lets Allan in on a secret.
04/20/2021
42:39
42:39
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E11
Empty Your Bag

After Allan catches Ellie with Hunter, Jason suggests a way for him to get even, Dikahn tells Barry how he can get his daughter back, and Donald sends Kyle on a mission to tie up loose ends.
04/27/2021
42:35
42:35
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E12
Misunderstood

A looming news investigation threatens Hunter's presidency, Diane attends a meeting at the White House, Richard makes an accusation, and Sam's willpower is tested.
05/04/2021
42:32
42:32
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E13
Every Weekend

Sam distances himself from Victoria after their tryst, Kyle goes to extremes to get information from Diane, Nancy reveals the identity of Picky's father, and Barry meets with Ruth.
05/11/2021
42:36
42:36
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E14
The Target

Ruth takes Barry to the Rakudushis, Ellie reveals her ambitions to Allan, Hunter authorizes a risky military operation, Lilly lays down ground rules for Donald, and Priscilla confronts Sam.
07/21/2021
42:39
42:39
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E15
Don't Move

Barry's temper gets him in trouble with the Rakudushis, Dale receives unwanted attention from Kyle, Richard asks for Sharon's help in tracking down Barry, and Priscilla confronts Jason.
07/28/2021
42:34
42:34
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E16
Familiar Faces

Victoria and Priscilla lay their cards on the table, Max calls on an old friend for help, Hunter takes a risk in order to impress Ellie, and Sharon and Dale visit Richard at the White House.
08/04/2021
42:36
42:36
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E17
Body Parts

Hunter feels more powerful than ever after visiting the drone strike site, Dale leads Richard and Sharon to the Rakadushi compound, and Priscilla seeks relationship advice from Nancy.
08/10/2021
42:32
42:32
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E18
Misunderstood

Sharon is rushed to the hospital, Victoria's dad requests a meeting with her and Hunter, Lilly learns the truth about Bobby, Sam faces down Kyle, and Priscilla confides in a trusted friend.
08/18/2021
42:32
42:32
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E19
Nine Lives

Nancy and Richard try to figure out what happened to Barry, Sharon receives devastating news, Jason secretly follows a White House employee home, and Lilly confronts Bobby about the photos.
08/25/2021
42:30
42:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E20
The Skies Have Eyes

Allan and Ellie figure out what to do with their intruder, Sam's affair pushes Priscilla to the edge, Ruth makes a secret plea to Barry's parents, and Hunter offers Sharon a private tour.
08/31/2021
43:02
43:02
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E21
Powerful Hands

Priscilla struggles to control her emotions, Bobby plots to use Lilly's shopping excursion with Victoria to make a bold play, and Hunter and Ellie's relationship takes an unexpected turn.
09/07/2021
42:18
42:18
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E22
Doomsday

Priscilla finally speaks her mind, Kyle gets an unpleasant assignment, Barry devises a desperate plan to get Callie back, and Hunter and Victoria are summoned to her father's deathbed.
09/15/2021
42:53
42:53

Tyler Perry's The Oval
S3 • E1
An Eye for an Eye

Hunter seeks retribution against someone close to him after the attempt on his life, Jason harasses a Secret Service agent, and Sharon tries to figure out what happened to Dale.
10/12/2021
