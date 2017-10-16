See The Ultimate Mani Fan Tribute to Hennessy Carolina

Put me on your nails so I know it’s real!

Published 56 minutes ago

When it comes showing love for their favorite celebs people have gone as far as plastic surgery to emulate them or getting a tattoo.

Thankfully, Hennesy Carolina’s fans have gotten a little bit more creative with it:

This is soooo coool!!!😍😍😍 by @daduchessdondiva!!!!😚☺️😍💖✨

A post shared by @hennessycarolina on

Nail artist Lee Chele B, a.k.a. @daduchessdondiva, paid tribute to Cardi B’s little sister with an intricate, realistic looking portrait of the Bronx-native.

The 100 percent hand-painted manicure event caught the attention of Hennessy herself, who re-grammed the photo over the weekend.

 

It's not the first time @daduchessdondiva got the attention of a celeb — her popular Cardi B. mani got impressive buzz as well. 

Would you rock your fave on your nails? Let us know us!

Written by Janell M. Hickman

(Photo: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock)

