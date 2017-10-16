See The Ultimate Mani Fan Tribute to Hennessy Carolina

When it comes showing love for their favorite celebs people have gone as far as plastic surgery to emulate them or getting a tattoo.
Thankfully, Hennesy Carolina’s fans have gotten a little bit more creative with it:
Nail artist Lee Chele B, a.k.a. @daduchessdondiva, paid tribute to Cardi B’s little sister with an intricate, realistic looking portrait of the Bronx-native.
The 100 percent hand-painted manicure event caught the attention of Hennessy herself, who re-grammed the photo over the weekend.
It's not the first time @daduchessdondiva got the attention of a celeb — her popular Cardi B. mani got impressive buzz as well.
Would you rock your fave on your nails? Let us know us!
(Photo: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock)
