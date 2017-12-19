AnotherOne: Rihanna Stays Clapping Back At Fenty Fans Who Come For Her

What that mouth do? Talk sh*t, in the case of Rihanna's Navy!
Y'all have been playing too much, and RiRi is here to check you. Last week, a Fenty fan who was miffed about foundation delays got hit with the "what can I do when errbody luh da kid?!" and a bottle of foundation from the bad gal herself. Sheesh, even when we get on her nerves, she still rewards us — we're truly not worthy!
RiRi has released a new campaign to go along with the upcoming drop of her Mattemoiselle lipsticks, which features the likes of SZA, Slick Woods, and Rih herself.
Fenty is clearly just getting started with its cheeky product names. In this drop, we are blessed with a deep burgundy shade called "PMS." (Hehe, get it?)
In a photo from the campaign in which she wears PMS, a ... "fan," let's call them, commented with the following: "You look high as shit."
"Or PMS'd [sic]," RiRi retorted. Honestly, we could interpret this photo as being either. But why even stop by to state the obvious, fam? Everyone knows the bad gal has an affinity for the devil's lettuce, you lames!
It could be that the commenter was a loving fan who was just referencing the above meme. We hope this is the case! In any event, we've now found that not every sassy commenter gets free Fenty stuff!
Play nice, y'all. Navy, you're on notice!
(Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
