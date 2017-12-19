AnotherOne: Rihanna Stays Clapping Back At Fenty Fans Who Come For Her

What that mouth do? Talk sh*t, in the case of Rihanna's Navy!

Y'all have been playing too much, and RiRi is here to check you. Last week, a Fenty fan who was miffed about foundation delays got hit with the "what can I do when errbody luh da kid?!" and a bottle of foundation from the bad gal herself. Sheesh, even when we get on her nerves, she still rewards us — we're truly not worthy!

RiRi has released a new campaign to go along with the upcoming drop of her Mattemoiselle lipsticks, which features the likes of SZA, Slick Woods, and Rih herself.