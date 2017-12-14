Rihanna Had To Check A Fan Complaining About Fenty Beauty Delivery Delays

But a Fenty Beauty fan tried to come for her foundation restock — and her clever clapback is a good lesson in customer service. Take note, HR departments!

Now listen, this foundation was legit named one of the best inventions of 2017. Like, sorry for the wait — but this ish is in high demand!

And even though the Navy stans for RiRi, looks like they can still get a little miffed when Fenty foundation is in need of a RihStock. We kinda get it though — walking around in a face makeup that doesn't match your neck is just no fun!

So when RiRi announced to the masses that the foundation was back, one impatient fan said, "Girl six months later." Rihanna had time though, and was not about to accept any slander on her IG!

"Sis. We overstocked for four months plus, but what can I do when errbody luh da kid?!" she wrote back. "...Also what's yo shade sis?"

This marks the best customer service clapback of all time. Wendy's Twitter account has nothing on an unfiltered Rihanna doing what she does best — delivering sass in an adorable manner. And unlike Wendy's, who may ask for a number of retweets in exchange for free product, this one attempted drag was enough for RiRi to want to send him free product.

Queen of customer service!