Lil Mama Stuns The Internet By Showing Off Her Natural Hair

The latest to join the weave-free wave? The one and only Lil Mama . She snapped a bundle-less selfie last night encouraging her followers to "prioritize your natural hair to grow and be great."

Did we miss the memo that it was weave-free week? * frantically checks inbox*

Even though the internet shaded her earlier this month for posting a #TBT with Jay-Z, they truly can't hate on Niatia's great lengths. Lil Mama has definitely embraced her glow-up in 2017 departing from her previous tomboy look for sexier styles.

It's not the first time she's showed off her natural hair, she posted a selfie on Twitter in 2012 showing off her glorious 'fro despite the negative comments that quickly followed. Honestly people, why bother with the hair hate? All it takes is one photo, a la Mama Tina to shut it all down.

Believe, these ladies are holding on to their receipts!