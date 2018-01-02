Kim K. Teases Her New Look For 2018

As the ancient proverb says, "New year, new me." Kim Kardashian is taking this profound statement to heart. On the eve of the first night of a brand new year, super moon aglow with intuitive energies, Kim gave the people what they wanted: a chance to comment on her appearance.

"Dark hair for the new year?" she asked, blasting out a very glam photo of herself on location for a photo shoot to her 105 million followers. Be careful what you wish for, Kimmy! The second eldest KarJenner got plenty of feedback, to the tune of some 14,000 comments.

Kim's been slaying white-blonde hair ever since she revealed the new color at fashion week last September. We love the color on her, seen in a Yeezy pap-pic-turned-lookbook snap above, and it's arguably her most bold hair choice to date. But the half-Armenian beauty would probably look good in any hair color, TBH! (She gave us a taste of blue hair just last week. #KylieVibes) However, we're always down for her to work her natural hair color, the raven lengths that've come to be synonymous with the KarJenner aesthetic. Here's hoping for more of Kiki's dramatic lewks in the new year!

