Drake Delivers An Epic Clapback To Troll Overly Concerned With His Hygiene

New year, new beef?
You might want to make it a new year's resolution not to troll Drake this year because he has time, OK?! The "Fake Love" rapper isn't here for the haters in 2018 — and neither are we!
A man not afraid to express his emotions, Drake shared with his 39 million Instagram followers a photo of him living his best life — and a fan went in on his teeth commenting, "Lmao, all that money and ur teeth don't look clean."
Not one to play about his oral hygiene, Drake quickly clapped back at the fan with the facts:
"I have a pink diamond in my tooth... I brush with activated charcoal before any club night where I will see baddies know datttttttttt."
That's right, regular toothpaste isn't good enough for the actor-turned-rapper — he's off that in 2018.
Despite contradicting reports, according to Men's Health, "Companies that make activated charcoal toothpaste also claim that the activated charcoal can remove toxins from the teeth and gums, which can lift stains from your teeth and leave you with a whiter smile." Interesting....
Either way, keep smiling Drizzy!
(Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage)
