Drake Delivers An Epic Clapback To Troll Overly Concerned With His Hygiene

New year, new beef?

You might want to make it a new year's resolution not to troll Drake this year because he has time, OK?! The "Fake Love" rapper isn't here for the haters in 2018 — and neither are we!

A man not afraid to express his emotions, Drake shared with his 39 million Instagram followers a photo of him living his best life — and a fan went in on his teeth commenting, "Lmao, all that money and ur teeth don't look clean."