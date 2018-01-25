Kim Kardashian's Face Costs $2,000 To Maintain Every Day

Kanye West once said, "Kim [Kardashian] not showing her body would be like Adele not singing."

As such, Kim treats her face and body with extreme care. We're talking TLC to the tune of $1,500 worth of products. In the midst of being a new mom of three, anti-aging regimens are still extremely important to the 37-year-old star — and she's not ashamed to admit it.

In fact, she leaked her whole routine to her app.