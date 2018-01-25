Kim Kardashian's Face Costs $2,000 To Maintain Every Day

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
Kanye West once said, "Kim [Kardashian] not showing her body would be like Adele not singing."
As such, Kim treats her face and body with extreme care. We're talking TLC to the tune of $1,500 worth of products. In the midst of being a new mom of three, anti-aging regimens are still extremely important to the 37-year-old star — and she's not ashamed to admit it.
In fact, she leaked her whole routine to her app.
"Anti-aging products are SO important," she wrote. "They can have so many benefits, like reducing dark spots, preventing wrinkles, smoothing fine lines and so much more."
Without further ado, Kim's elaborate top shelf includes the following: TATCHA Luminous Dewy Skin Night Concentrate ($110), Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask ($65), Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Serum ($65), La Mer The Concentrate ($360), Olay Regenerist Regenerating Serum ($26.99), Guerlain Orchidee Imperiale Rich Cream ($455), GLAMGLOW GRAVITYMUD™ Firming Treatment ($69), Giorgio Armani Designer Lift Smoothing Firming Foundation ($67), DRUNK ELEPHANT T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial™ ($80), FRESH Sugar Lip Serum Advanced Therapy ($36), DR. DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE Alpha Beta® Peel Extra Strength Daily Peel ($88), COVER FX Anti-Aging Primer($38), Dr. Lancer Younger Revealing Mask Intense ($250), and SK-II R.N.A. POWER Anti-Aging Essence Serum ($195).
We added it up so you don't have to: together, the grand total for these products is $1,904.99. Phew! That was a lot.
Hey, at least one of the many products is available at the drug store? We kid.
(Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
